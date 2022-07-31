Advertisement
Naimal Khawar Abbasi shines in a regal ensemble

Articles
Naimal Khawar Abbasi shines in a regal ensemble

  • Naimal Khawar Abbasi wore a lovely ensemble by fashion brand Freesia Premium.
  • Embroidered ensemble is part of their latest seasonal collection Parizah.
  • The lovely ensemble titled “Punjgali” has embroidered organza front and back daman patch.
Naimal Khawar Abbasi turns on the appeal in her new photoshoot, wearing a beautiful gathering by design brand Freesia Premium.

The entertainer looks wonderful in a creator outfit from the style brand’s most recent assortment Parizah.

The dazzling Naimal Khawar generally hypnotizes her fans with wonderful snaps via web-based entertainment. As of late, the entertainer/craftsman took to her Instagram to share a few most recent snaps from her new photoshoot.

In the photos, Naimal Khawar is wearing a beautiful dress from style brand Freesia Premium. The weaved gathering is essential for their most recent occasional assortment Parizah.

The beautiful gathering named “Punjgali” has weaved organza front and back daman fix
with an organza dupatta.

Naimal Khawar Abbasi isn’t simply a Pakistani entertainer, she is a visual craftsman, painter, and social extremist. The 27-year-old came into the spotlight with her heavenly exhibition depicting the job of “Mahgul” in the film Verna. Despite the fact that she has showed up in just a modest bunch of undertakings, fans for the most part know her as the spouse of previous Pakistani entertainer Hamza Ali Abbasi.

