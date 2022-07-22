Naimal Khawar talks about coming back on television

Advertisement
  • Naimal Khawar married Hamza Ali Abassi in 2019 and left showbiz insdustry
  • In a recent Instagram live a fan asked her about her return to the television screens
  • Khawar said that she is willing if her artistry and her motherly duties could be managed with the shooting schedule. 
Naimal Khawar Abbasi and Hamza Ali Abbasi surely rank among the top power couples. Naimal is an artist and made her acting debut with Mahira Khan in Shoaib Mansoor’s Verna.

Despite quitting acting after being married to Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar Abbasi could return.

Khawar recently made the decision to make a significant statement during a live video on Instagram. A few inquiries were directed at her, including whether she might make a reappearance on-screen.

Khawar said that she is willing if her artistry and her motherly duties could be managed with the shooting schedule.

This is what she has to say:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by afiablogs (@afiablogs)

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar Khan made the decision to take a break from performing after getting married in August 2019. She balances parenthood and her passion because the pair also has a son named Mustafa Abbasi.

Also Read

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar celebrate 2nd birthday of their son Mustafa Abbasi 
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar celebrate 2nd birthday of their son Mustafa Abbasi 

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar celebrated the second birthday of Mustafa...

 

