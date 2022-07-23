Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor play key roles in The Archies.

Casting director Nandini Shrikent says auditions were held for the roles.

The Archies will soon be available on Netflix.

Since it was revealed, Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film The Archies has garnered media attention. Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor play the key roles in the official Bollywood adaptation of the well-known comic book The Archies. Even the trailer for The Archies, which the creators recently posted, delighted the audience.

The team was charged with favouring celebrity children, and the casting itself even garnered some criticism. All of the actors in The Archies, according to casting director Nandini Shrikent, had to go through an audition process before being cast.

During a conversation with The Quint, Nandini stated, “Any industry you look at, the next generation takes over. If someone fits the role, they deserve the opportunity because they fit the role. It’s not like we’ve just gone and cast someone because they’re a star kid. Each one is very specifically, super-perfect for the role they’ve been cast in”

She added that an appropriate casting procedure was used for the roles. In truth, Nandini made clear that a number of ambitious actors had appeared in the role’s auditions.

“We didn’t just go over with these roles on a platter to the three star kids and say ‘Here they are!’ A lot of people tested for various roles and then this fell in place,” the casting director added.

For those who are unaware, Suhana and Khushi will portray the roles of Veronica and Betty, respectively, and Agastya will play the character of Archie in the movie. The first schedule of The Archies was filmed in Ooty, and it will soon be available on Netflix.

