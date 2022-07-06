Naomie ranted at him about his love of sewing on season 5 of Southern Charm.

Naomie Olindo dished on whether she regrets anything about her relationship with Craig Conover including the time she called him out for sewing.

The 29-year-old star exclusively discussed how she made fun of Craig’s love of sewing during season 5 of Southern Charm during a recent game of “Reality TV Regrets” with Us Weekly. “The delivery was harsh, but he was like, ‘It helped inspire me,'” she said. He said in several of our chats, but not in that particular one, “It kind of helped motivate me sometimes.”

“If that helped him even one percent even if I detest that I was mean then, certainly, I don’t regret it,” the founder of L’Abeye said.

Naomie publicly raged at Craig during the show regarding his decision to not pursue a career as a full-fledged attorney and instead remain at home and sew. Naomie dated the 33-year-old TV personality for three years before ending their relationship in 2017.

“This is who I turn into when I’m around you. I’m not this s—tty, mean person,” Naomie told Craig during a season 5 episode, which aired in April 2018 and was filmed post-split.

Naomie Olindo continued by telling him the moment their relationship changed for her. The Frenchman said, “I trusted you, and you let me down, over and over” “When you remained seated. the times you skipped meetings.

Naomie continued to fire allegations at her ex, saying, “You need to wake up and do s–t. You sit home and you sew and you pretend to do things.” Craig, who appeared to be caught off guard, replied, “What’s wrong with my sewing? … And I own two homes. Tell me I’m a big loser at 29!”

Naomie said to Us that while she had concerns about Craig’s decisions near the end of their relationship, she is now “very” pleased to see him thrive with his pillow business, Sewing Down South.

“I think it’s given him so much purpose,” she confessed. “I just think it’s really good for him.”

Craig, for his part, made fun of Naomie’s remarks about his hobby by titling his biography Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong With My Sewing? for publication in 2022. Exclusively revealed in March that she “had a lot of input and was very much involved” in the book’s interview process. The author stated that Naomie was “very positive” and encouraging throughout the entire process.

More recently, Naomie hooked up with Craig in Las Vegas prior to the reality show’s season 8 filming. She did, however, tell Us that she was pleased with how things had worked out with the co-host of the podcast “Pillows and Beer.”

“[We’re] definitely better as friends,” she told Us. “We learned so much from each other and from the whole situation that there’s no way either one of could regret that.”