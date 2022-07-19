Nasir Khan Jan, a popular social media sensation, who was blessed with a baby boy, earlier shared the first picture of his son Aayan on Instagram.

Nasir Khan Jan is a well-known social media star. His hilarious videos made him famous. People on the internet liked the way he talked and ate, so they started paying attention to his funny content. Later, he began to do endorsements for his fans. He got married last year. His fans were happy for him and wished him the best.

He took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures of his baby and captioned the post with, “My son Aayan Khanjan my Jan mashallah.”

Have a look:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by nasir khanjan (@nasirkhanjanofficial_)

He is now the happy father of a little boy. Nasir told his social media followers about the news.

He posted a video of Azaan being whispered into his baby boy’s ear. Nasir also wrote a funny caption for the video and wished Pakistanis well. He said, “I’m so happy guys you all.”

Advertisement

In another post, he wrote, “I’m with my first Son Ayan khan jan Alhamdulilah,” along with a picture with his son.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by nasir khanjan (@nasirkhanjanofficial_)

Advertisement

When the public heard the good news and saw his post, they began to congratulate him.

A few people have also made fun of him. A few people made fun of him, but most people told him they were happy for him.

Also Read Nasir Khan Jan accuses Alizeh Shah of copying his hairstyle; What do you think? Pakistan’s social media sensation Nasir Khan Jan, who is quite popular for...