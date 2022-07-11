Natalie Portman was criticized for Out-Of-Wedlock Pregnancy

Natalie Portman is one of Hollywood’s most well-known actresses.

She has been criticized for getting pregnant without being married.

Mike Huckabee said that she glamorizes the idea of out-of-wedlock children.

Advertisement

Natalie Portman is one of Hollywood’s most well-known stars. She has been in both big-budget movies and smaller ones. For her work in movies, she won several awards, including an Oscar, a British Academy Film Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

She is a good actress, but she has also been in a few controversies that made the news. Back in 2013, she and her boyfriend, Benjamin Millepied, were expecting their first child. She was criticized by Mike Huckabee, a former governor of Arkansas for getting pregnant without being married.

Also Read Natalie Portman reacted after being called ‘fraud’ for her Oscars protest Natalie Portman will play the lead in Thor: Love and Thunder. Portman...

Mike Huckabee told radio host Michael Medved on his show, “People see a Natalie Portman who boasts, ‘We’re not married but we’re having these children and they’re doing just fine. I think it gives a distorted image. It’s unfortunate that we glorify and glamorize the idea of out-of-wedlock children. “

Huckabee also said that Natalie Portman’s pregnancy is “troubling,” and he said that the actress is financially lucky because many single parents don’t have the money to hire help. “Most single moms are very poor, uneducated, can’t get a job, and if it weren’t for government assistance, their kids would be starving to death and never have health care. And that’s the story that we’re not seeing, “he said.

Natalia Portman is back as Jane Foster in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder by Taika Waititi, which is now playing in theatres. Chris Hemsworth also came back as the God of Thunder, and Christian Bale played Gorr the God Butcher.

Advertisement