Nazish Jahangir opens up about the biggest scandal of her career

Nazish Jahangir’s divorce from Mohsin Abbas Haider became the biggest scandal of her career.

Mohsin was charged by his estranged wife, Fatima Sohail, with domestic abuse and infidelity.

Nazish claims she does not care about Mohsin or Fatima.

At the time, Nazish never made any explicit comments about it. She simply mentioned not caring about Mohsin or Fatima. Mohsin and Nazish finally divorced, and Mohsin and Fatima stopped following one another as well.

The accusations made at the time by Fatima Sohail and everything that transpired have never been addressed by Nazish. It ended up becoming a significant controversy for Nazish’s career, which had just begun.

In regards to the biggest scandal of her career, Nazish expressed her sentiments. She claimed to have forgotten everything and to dislike discussing what had occurred. She is currently concentrating on her work.

Nazish and Mohsin are two talented actors in the Pakistani media industry. When Mohsin Abbas Haider’s ex-wife, Fatima Sohail hinted towards their affair during the domestic violence controversy, it caused waves on social media.

Later on, fans also saw Mohsin and Nazish together on different occasions. Both actors performed in two dramas together. On numerous occasions, Nazish Jahangir expressed her love for the actor and singer.

