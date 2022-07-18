Neelam Muneer shares a screenshot of her private Instagram message 

Neelam Muneer reveals a screenshot of her private Instagram message.

The 29-year-old posted her conversation with a fan on Instagram.

In the chat, Neelam’s fan had sent her two pictures of Hollywood stars and compared Neelam’s looks to them

Neelam Muneer shared a personal message from a fan on her Instagram stories. The screenshot shows a user on the internet telling the Mere Meherbaan diva that Cindy Crawford and Monica Anna Maria Bellucci of Hollywood are both reflected in her appearance.

It was described by Neelam as an intriguing communication from an intriguing fan.

Have a look:

In a recent interview, the Chakkar actress explained why she turned down the role of Shakra in the Zahid Ahmed-starring film Ishq Zah e Naseeb. Yumna Zaidi, a talented performer, eventually landed the part.

On the work front, Neelam was seen in the film Chakkar, which was launched on Eid Ul Fitr, and it was directed by the incredibly brilliant Yasir Nawaz. The film was co-produced by Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz under the auspices of Farid Nawaz Productions. It was stated during a promotional interview that Ahsan Khan and Neelam Muneer were not the ideal candidates for this film.

