Edition: English
Neelam Muneer’s cutest reply to her fan

Ever since she reached the height of her career with the drama serials Dil Mom Ka Diya and Bikhray Moti, Neelam Muneer has won a lot of affection and appreciation.

Neelam is gaining popularity this time around as a result of her most recent fan interaction. The 29-year-old posted a screenshot of her conversation with a fan on Instagram.

In the chat, Neelam’s fan had sent her two pictures of Hollywood stars Monica Bellucci and Cindy Crawford. “If you combine Cindy Crawford and Monica Bellucci, You get Neelam Muneer.”, the compliment read.

Responding to the praise, Khan shared the conversation on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Interesting DM for an interesting fan. Not sure if it’s right or wrong.”

When her enormous fan base learned about her extraordinary dancing abilities and accomplished acting career, the Qayamat actor’s stardom surged.

She most recently appeared alongside Ahsan Khan in the mystery-thriller Chakkar

