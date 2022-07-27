Neelam Munir shares a BTS video from her movie Chakkar

Neelam Muneer leaves fans awestruck with latest photos
Neelam Muneer is a Pakistani actress. She is winning the hearts of...
Lollywood actress Neelam Muneer Khan’s fame soared after her enormous fan base learned about her incredible dancing abilities and successful acting endeavours. Neelam has done 3 movies that are Chupan Chupai, Wrong No 2 and Chakkar.
Chakkar and wrong no 2 are movies which are produced by Yasir Nawaz
In the most recent viral BTS video, the star demonstrated the hard work that goes into film production while still nailing her stunts.
The aforementioned video is from the thriller mystery film Chakkar. Produced by Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir, the film has been directed by Yasir Nawaz and released on Eid-ul-Fitr 2022.
When her enormous fan base learned about her extraordinary dancing abilities and accomplished acting career, the Qayamat actor’s stardom surged.
In terms of work, Neelam recently appeared alongside Ahsan Khan in the mystery-thriller Chakkar.
