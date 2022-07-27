Neelam Munir shares a BTS video from her movie Chakkar

In the most recent viral BTS video, the star demonstrated the hard work that goes into film production while still nailing her stunts.

Chakkar and wrong no 2 are movie which are produced by Yasir Nawaz

The video is from the thriller mystery film Chakkar. Produced by Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir.

Lollywood actress Neelam Muneer Khan’s fame soared after her enormous fan base learned about her incredible dancing abilities and successful acting endeavours. Neelam has done 3 movies that are Chupan Chupai, Wrong No 2 and Chakkar.

The aforementioned video is from the thriller mystery film Chakkar. Produced by Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir, the film has been directed by Yasir Nawaz and released on Eid-ul-Fitr 2022.

When her enormous fan base learned about her extraordinary dancing abilities and accomplished acting career, the Qayamat actor’s stardom surged.

In terms of work, Neelam recently appeared alongside Ahsan Khan in the mystery-thriller Chakkar.

