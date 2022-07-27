Advertisement
Neelam Munir shares a BTS video from her movie Chakkar

Neelam Munir shares a BTS video from her movie Chakkar

Articles
Neelam Munir shares a BTS video from her movie Chakkar

Neelam Munir shares a BTS video from her movie Chakkar

  • In the most recent viral BTS video, the star demonstrated the hard work that goes into film production while still nailing her stunts.
  Chakkar and wrong no 2 are movie which are produced by Yasir Nawaz
  • The video is from the thriller mystery film Chakkar. Produced by Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir.
Lollywood actress Neelam Muneer Khan’s fame soared after her enormous fan base learned about her incredible dancing abilities and successful acting endeavours. Neelam has done 3 movies that are Chupan Chupai, Wrong No 2 and Chakkar.

Chakkar and wrong no 2 are movies which are produced by Yasir Nawaz

In the most recent viral BTS video, the star demonstrated the hard work that goes into film production while still nailing her stunts.

The aforementioned video is from the thriller mystery film Chakkar. Produced by Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir, the film has been directed by Yasir Nawaz and released on Eid-ul-Fitr 2022.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

When her enormous fan base learned about her extraordinary dancing abilities and accomplished acting career, the Qayamat actor’s stardom surged.

In terms of work, Neelam recently appeared alongside Ahsan Khan in the mystery-thriller Chakkar.

