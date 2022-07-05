Neetu Kapoor roots for daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt as Darlings teaser releases

Neetu Kapoor has praised Alia Bhatt since their wedding. Alia Bhatt’s Tuesday was big. Alia Bhatt will produce her first film, Darlings. The actress revealed the film’s first glance on Tuesday. Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Matthew feature. Neetu Kapoor boosted Darlings’ teaser on Instagram.

Read More: Neetu Kapoor shows Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s unseen moment

Taking to her Instagram stories, Neetu Kapoor reshared the grand teaser. She also penned down a sweet and heartfelt note. She wrote, “Awesome. Can’t wait @aliaabhatt.” She also added the clapping emoji. Aww, cute mom-in-law alert! Talking about the teaser, dropping the first glimpse of the film, Alia announced, “It’s just a tease Darlings. Arriving 5th August #DarlingsOnNetflix.” The Netflix film’s teaser is over a minute long and features the four actors as well as a narration of the famous frog and scorpion fable in Hindi.

Alia Bhatt is co-producing Darlings with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. This marks her second collaboration with the superstar after Dear Zindagi. Helmed by debutant director Jasmeet K Reen, the music for the film is composed by filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj.

Read More: Neetu Kapoor shares snap with Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor

Advertisement

Meanwhile, along with the teaser, Netflix India also dropped the first official poster of Darlings. “Kya ek meindak aur bichhoo dost ho sakte hain? Darlings, watch on 5th August, only on Netflix,” read the caption.