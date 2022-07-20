Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Neha Dhupia sets internet ablaze giving ‘flying kiss’ to Angad Bedi on their Maldives vacation
Neha Dhupia sets internet ablaze giving ‘flying kiss’ to Angad Bedi on their Maldives vacation

Neha Dhupia sets internet ablaze giving ‘flying kiss’ to Angad Bedi on their Maldives vacation

Articles
Advertisement
Neha Dhupia sets internet ablaze giving ‘flying kiss’ to Angad Bedi on their Maldives vacation

Neha Dhupia sets internet ablaze giving ‘flying kiss’ to Angad Bedi

Advertisement
  • Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are amongst the most adored celebrity couples in Bollywood.
  • The couple welcomed their daughter Mehr in the same year.
  • Couple tied the knot on May 10, 2018.
Advertisement

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are one of Bollywood’s most popular celebrity couples. On May 10, 2018, they got married. In the same year, they had a daughter named Mehr. Last year, the couple also had a baby boy, whom they named Guriq. They have a huge number of fans, and they always score a few goals for those fans. A few days ago, the couple went on a romantic trip to the Maldives. Now, Neha has shared new photos from their trip, which have left their fans in awe.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Advertisement

The Singh Is King actress posted the pictures on her Instagram account with the caption “Flying kiss… #islandversion.” Neha wears a colourful kaftan in the picture, and Angad wears a blue T-shirt with cream shorts. On the other hand, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor posted a video to Instagram and wrote, “With my jhe..lo!!!! @nehadhupia.” Bedi also did this when he went to Maldives, and he wrote in the post’s caption, “Been a while, Maldives.”

Neha Dhupia was last seen working in the short film Devi with Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre, and Rama Joshi. The last time we saw the actress, she was in A Thursday with Yami Gautam. She played a pregnant cop in that movie. The people in the audience liked what she did. It was directed by Behzad Khambata and made by RSVP Movies. Atul Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia, and Karanvir Sharma are among the actors in the film.

Also Read

Neha Dhupia celebrated 20 years of her Miss India win with emotional post
Neha Dhupia celebrated 20 years of her Miss India win with emotional post

Neha Dhupia uploaded family photos from the recent Miss India 2022 event....

Advertisement

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kriti Sanon believes Adipurush deserves to gets its due  
Kriti Sanon believes Adipurush deserves to gets its due  
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his "newcomer’s strategy"
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story