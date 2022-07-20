Neha Dhupia sets internet ablaze giving ‘flying kiss’ to Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are amongst the most adored celebrity couples in Bollywood.

The couple welcomed their daughter Mehr in the same year.

Couple tied the knot on May 10, 2018.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are one of Bollywood’s most popular celebrity couples. On May 10, 2018, they got married. In the same year, they had a daughter named Mehr. Last year, the couple also had a baby boy, whom they named Guriq. They have a huge number of fans, and they always score a few goals for those fans. A few days ago, the couple went on a romantic trip to the Maldives. Now, Neha has shared new photos from their trip, which have left their fans in awe.

The Singh Is King actress posted the pictures on her Instagram account with the caption “Flying kiss… #islandversion.” Neha wears a colourful kaftan in the picture, and Angad wears a blue T-shirt with cream shorts. On the other hand, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor posted a video to Instagram and wrote, “With my jhe..lo!!!! @nehadhupia.” Bedi also did this when he went to Maldives, and he wrote in the post’s caption, “Been a while, Maldives.”

Neha Dhupia was last seen working in the short film Devi with Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre, and Rama Joshi. The last time we saw the actress, she was in A Thursday with Yami Gautam. She played a pregnant cop in that movie. The people in the audience liked what she did. It was directed by Behzad Khambata and made by RSVP Movies. Atul Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia, and Karanvir Sharma are among the actors in the film.

