Neha Rajpoot Shares first glimpse of her baby

Model Neha Rajpoot ties the knot with Shahbaz Taseer
Pakistani model and actress Neha Rajpoot has tied the knot with Shahbaz...
In an intimate ceremony attended by only close friends and family members, model Neha Rajpoot married late Salman Taseer’s son Shahbaz Taseer. This year, the couple welcomed a baby boy. After announcing the birth of her child, Neha shared a pregnancy shoot.
Neha has finally shared the first glimpse of her little one. The little family including Neha, Shahbaz and their little one Shavez Ali Taseer were out and about to celebrate Eid. Neha looked lovely in a red ensemble while her boys were clad in traditional shalwar kameez. Check out the beautiful family
On the occasion of Eid, Neha gave everyone a glimpse of her and Taseer’s newborn son.
Donning a red ensemble, she looked ethereal while Taseer wore a black kurta and white trousers to complement her. Their son can also be seen in the Instagram story posted by Rajpoot, captioned “Boys.”
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.