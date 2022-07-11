Neha Rajpoot Shares first glimpse of her baby

Advertisement
In an intimate ceremony attended by only close friends and family members, model Neha Rajpoot married late Salman Taseer’s son Shahbaz Taseer. This year, the couple welcomed a baby boy. After announcing the birth of her child, Neha shared a pregnancy shoot.

Neha Rajpoot Shares First Glimpse Of New Born Baby

Neha has finally shared the first glimpse of her little one. The little family including Neha, Shahbaz and their little one Shavez Ali Taseer were out and about to celebrate Eid. Neha looked lovely in a red ensemble while her boys were clad in traditional shalwar kameez. Check out the beautiful family

On the occasion of Eid, Neha gave everyone a glimpse of her and Taseer’s newborn son.

Donning a red ensemble, she looked ethereal while Taseer wore a black kurta and white trousers to complement her. Their son can also be seen in the Instagram story posted by Rajpoot, captioned “Boys.”

