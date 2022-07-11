Neha Rajpoot Shares first glimpse of her baby

Neha has finally shared the first glimpse of her little one

In an intimate ceremony attended by only close friends and family members, model Neha Rajpoot married late Salman Taseer’s son Shahbaz Taseer. This year, the couple welcomed a baby boy. After announcing the birth of her child, Neha shared a pregnancy shoot.

On the occasion of Eid, Neha gave everyone a glimpse of her and Taseer’s newborn son.

Donning a red ensemble, she looked ethereal while Taseer wore a black kurta and white trousers to complement her. Their son can also be seen in the Instagram story posted by Rajpoot, captioned “Boys.”

