Neighbours’ emotional finale aired on Australian TV today. Fans said goodbye to the beloved soap opera Neighbours, which has been on television in Australia for close to 40 years and included stars like Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, with an emotional ending today.

Today’s episode of Neighbours featured an emotional conclusion, with several A-listers making cameos and characters breaking down in tears.

Today, the Channel 5 serial was broadcast on Australian television as its mourning fans said their final goodbyes to the show after 37 years on the air. Fans have started petitions to keep the show going, but without a new sponsor, it had to terminate permanently.

For the finale, a number of celebrities have made comebacks, including Charlene and Scott’s Charlie Minogue and Jason Donovan, as well as Guy Pearce, another well-known actor.

Prior to Mike Young (Guy Pearce) walking down the street for the first time in years, Callum Rebecchi (Morgan Baker) went back to meet his adoptive father Toadie, who will finally say “I do” in the closing episode.

Happy supporters tweeted that they had been waiting for him “decades,” and Guy acknowledged that it was “surreal” to be back. Twitter was also used by sentimental viewers to appreciate the lovely interaction between Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and Mike.

Sam also cracked a great joke on the same street name in the finale, asking, “Why’s it named a Street when it’s a Court?”

As Jane and Mike strolled down the street together, including the renowned Ramsay Street Olympics, the climax had numerous flashbacks. A large number of the locals are departing towards uncharted territory, each for a different cause.

In an unexpected turn of events, they chose to stay on the street they have called home for years.

As they entered Ramsay Street with Especially for You playing on the radio, Jason and Kylie made their touching comeback as Scott and Charlene. Scott paused in the middle of the road and leaned in to kiss Charlene on the forehead.

“As they got out of the automobile, Scott said, “This is crazy. Wow. Yeah, we did it.”

Then Charlene says, “Home sweet home.”

While some may have made their way back to the Street, others, like Hollywood actress Margot Robbie, made their final appearance through video as they conveyed a message to the couple on their big wedding day.

In one of the episode’s last scenes, Scott could be seen rushing to join Jane and Charlene as they embraced, while Jane and Mike chose to get back together, exciting viewers as Mike opted to go back to Ramsay Street.

Susan gave a moving monologue to close the program as Madge Bishop made her farewell appearance as a ghost to wrap up the soap’s nearly 40 years on television.

Alan Fletcher, who played Dr. Karl Kennedy, previously acknowledged that it was difficult for him to control his sobs while filming the epilogue.

“There were hundreds of people in the studio to witness that final piece of filming, and it was difficult to hold back tears as we were speaking the dialogue for what would be the show’s final moments, he told The Mirror. We had some speeches, and I spoke briefly. Some tears were shed. There were various events to celebrate.”

When Kylie stepped onto Ramsay Street for the final time, she said everything simply “flooded back.”

“It was beautiful and moving. Ramsay Street was interesting to enter from the road.”

When asked how it felt to be back on set, she added: “First of all, where did the time go? Second, everything appears to be same. Thirdly, memories of Scott, Charlene, Jane, and Harold suddenly flooded in.”

