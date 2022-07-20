Advertisement
  Nelson Mandela grandson uncovers why Prince Harry was 'great' at UN
Nelson Mandela grandson uncovers why Prince Harry was ‘great’ at UN

  • Nelson Mandela grandson, Ndaba Mandela spoke to Piers Morgan about Prince Harry’s UN speech.
  • Admits that Harry and Meghan are nothing similar to his grandfather.
  • Also believes that Harry should stop using private jets if he wants to lecture on climate change.
Nelson Mandela grandson Ndaba Mandela is sharing his input about Prince Harry’s UN Speech.

Addressing Piers Morgan in a new meeting, Mandela conceded that Harry and Meghan were nothing like his granddad.

“Of course not! There are no parallels at all, Piers,” he started.

“Because you’ll see one is obviously fighting for the dignity of black people against a vicious tyrant like Apartheid, as opposed to one finding their identity outside of a said institution.

“Obviously, these are very different things, but I guess how you define freedom for an individual can be different. And maybe for them, it was a real struggle to finally make that decision number one and to also be able to carry out… those are obviously two worlds apart.”

He proceeded:  “Definitely, two worlds apart. They cannot be compared on any level for sure.”

Wharfs then, at that point, asked Ndaba:”Do you think Harry should stop using private jets if he wants to keep lecturing us about climate change?”

Ndaba answered: “I mean, like anybody who is putting their foot forward about a certain topic, they have to lead by example.”

Talking about why Harry was an ideal decision for the discourse, Ndaba added: “Well, you know, our families do share a relationship. We’ve always been fond of Harry coming over to Johannesburg, and so has my grandfather over the years. So for us, I mean, I believe that if there is a platform to communicate something…

“I think anybody should really be able to take the platform and be able to, in order to put their money where their mouth is or to or to lead by example.”

