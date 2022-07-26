Advertisement
Netizens calls out Hira Mani for her opinion on Dua Zehra's case

Netizens calls out Hira Mani for her opinion on Dua Zehra’s case

Netizens calls out Hira Mani for her opinion on Dua Zehra’s case

Netizens calls out Hira Mani for her opinion on Dua Zehra’s case

  • Hira Mani is renowned for occasionally speaking out of turn
  • She expressed her “thought” over the Dua Zehra issue on Instagram. She expressed her desire for Dua and Zaheer to remain together forever.
  • Twitter showed outraged on Hira’s opinions and termed her dumb and stupid over supporting a minor’s marriage.
Hira Mani is renowned for occasionally speaking out of turn. She expressed her “thought” over the Dua Zehra issue on Instagram. She expressed her desire for Dua and Zaheer to remain together forever. When she received criticism for it, she updated her story to say that she is “emotionally correct” rather than “politically right”.

Hira Mani Termed Dumb By Twitterati

Hira Mani Termed Dumb By Twitterati

Twitter showed outraged on Hira’s opinions and termed her dumb and stupid over supporting a minor’s marriage. This is what the Pakistani Twitter thought on Hira being “emotionally correct”:

Hira Mani Termed Dumb By Twitterati

Hira Mani Termed Dumb By Twitterati

Hira Mani Termed Dumb By Twitterati

Hira Mani Termed Dumb By Twitterati

Hira Mani Termed Dumb By Twitterati

Hira Mani Termed Dumb By Twitterati

Hira Mani Termed Dumb By Twitterati

Hira Mani Termed Dumb By Twitterati

Hira Mani Termed Dumb By Twitterati

Hira Mani Termed Dumb By Twitterati

Hira Mani Termed Dumb By Twitterati

Hira Mani Termed Dumb By Twitterati

Hira Mani Termed Dumb By Twitterati

Hira Mani Termed Dumb By Twitterati

Hira Mani Termed Dumb By Twitterati

Hira Mani Termed Dumb By Twitterati

Hira Mani Termed Dumb By Twitterati

Hira Mani Termed Dumb By Twitterati

