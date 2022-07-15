Netizens crtiticize Zarnish for wearing indecent clothes

Zarnish Khan is frequently in the news for her daring dressing, dancing, and other amusing videos

This time, fans are clearly expressing their displeasure with her new photos, in which she is wearing increasingly short clothing.

In the most recent photos, she is wearing an extremely short top with her bellybutton visible.

Advertisement

Zarnish Khan is a stunning Pakistani TV actress. Zarnish is a fantastic actor who can play a variety of roles. Fans praised her performance in Ishq Zahe Naseeb. She played a negative role in the drama serial Jo Tu Chahay and did it justice; the role was well received by her fans. Zarnish was also praised in “Sun Yara.” So far, she has been a part of a number of successful projects.

Zarnish Khan is frequently in the news for her daring dressing, dancing, and other amusing videos, in addition to her good acting. Fans occasionally enjoy her posts, but they are frequently irritated by her outlandish avatars. This time, fans are clearly expressing their displeasure with her new photos, in which she is wearing increasingly short clothing. In the most recent photos, she is wearing an extremely short top with her bellybutton visible.

Advertisement

Fans are upset with her daring photos and outfits, and they are criticising her for becoming more daring by the day. They claim that she appears to have decided to gain fame through the skin show. They claimed she had followed in the footsteps of daring actors. Many fans have stated that Zarnish Khan was not previously bold, but she has now become bold and indecent. They clearly rejected her bold persona and stated that she looks good in proper attire. Examine all of the comments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read