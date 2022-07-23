Netizens Disapprove of Naimal Abbasi’s Lip Fillers

Naimal Khawar talks about coming back on television
Naimal Khawar married Hamza Ali Abassi in 2019 and left showbiz...
One of the most admired couples in Pakistan’s entertainment sector is Hamza Ali Abbasi and his wife Naimal Khawar Abbasi. Even though they both took a break from performing after getting married, they still have a sizable fan base, and people adore seeing their adorable family with their son Mustafa Abbasi.
Naimal recently did a live session with her fans and shared some insights. However, people felt her looks have drastically changed and she seems to have gotten lip fillers. Here is Naimal’s live session
This is how Naimal has changed in a few years
People think Naimal should stay away from fillers and any cosmetic procedures as she is already very beautiful and does not need any enhancements:
