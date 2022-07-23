Advertisement
Netizens Disapprove of Naimal Abbasi’s Lip Fillers

Articles
Netizens Disapprove of Naimal Abbasi’s Lip Fillers

  • Naimal recently did a live session with her fans and shared some insights
  • However, people felt her looks have drastically changed and she seems to have gotten lip fillers.
  • People think Naimal should stay away from fillers and any cosmetic procedures as she is already very beautiful
One of the most admired couples in Pakistan’s entertainment sector is Hamza Ali Abbasi and his wife Naimal Khawar Abbasi. Even though they both took a break from performing after getting married, they still have a sizable fan base, and people adore seeing their adorable family with their son Mustafa Abbasi.

Naimal recently did a live session with her fans and shared some insights. However, people felt her looks have drastically changed and she seems to have gotten lip fillers. Here is Naimal’s live session

 

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Naimal khawar (@naimal_khawar_fanpage)

This is how Naimal has changed in a few years

Netizens Not Impressed With Naimal Abbasi's Lip Fillers

People think Naimal should stay away from fillers and any cosmetic procedures as she is already very beautiful and does not need any enhancements:

Netizens Not Impressed With Naimal Abbasi's Lip Fillers

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
