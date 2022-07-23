Netizens Disapprove of Naimal Abbasi’s Lip Fillers

Naimal recently did a live session with her fans and shared some insights

However, people felt her looks have drastically changed and she seems to have gotten lip fillers.

People think Naimal should stay away from fillers and any cosmetic procedures as she is already very beautiful

One of the most admired couples in Pakistan’s entertainment sector is Hamza Ali Abbasi and his wife Naimal Khawar Abbasi. Even though they both took a break from performing after getting married, they still have a sizable fan base, and people adore seeing their adorable family with their son Mustafa Abbasi.

Naimal recently did a live session with her fans and shared some insights. However, people felt her looks have drastically changed and she seems to have gotten lip fillers. Here is Naimal’s live session

This is how Naimal has changed in a few years

People think Naimal should stay away from fillers and any cosmetic procedures as she is already very beautiful and does not need any enhancements:

