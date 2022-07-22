Advertisement
Netizens reacts to Ali Zafar going shirtless and defending it

Netizens reacts to Ali Zafar going shirtless and defending it

Articles
Netizens reacts to Ali Zafar going shirtless and defending it

Netizens reacts to Ali Zafar going shirtless and defending it

  •  Ali Zafar rose the temperature by uploading his shirtless picture which invited a lot of criticism
  • On his pictue, a fan asked, “While taking off the shirt and uploading picture, which culture are you promoting?,
  • Ali responded with, “Lower your gaze, the culture will be set automatically” 
Ali Zafar is a phenomenally gifted and well-known Pakistani singer and actor who has established a big name for himself over the years. He is also well-known globally for his excellent singing abilities. Up to this point, ALI Zafar has recorded innumerable successful songs. Ali has also dabbled in acting and production, and he has found great success in both. His movie Teefa in Trouble was a huge financial hit. Fans adore his new work every time.

The actor is confident and animated. He frequently exposes himself in public and draws attention. He invited the memefest a few days ago when he posted a photo of himself without a shirt.

 

Public Reacts To Ali Zafar Defending Going Shirtless

Once again, the actor sparked controversy by posting a photo of himself without a shirt, which drew a lot of backlash. A fan said, “While taking off the shirt and uploading picture, which culture are you promoting?, to which he responded, “Lower your gaze, the culture will be set automatically”. Here is picture.

Public Reacts To Ali Zafar Defending Going Shirtless

Public Reacts To Ali Zafar Defending Going Shirtless

The people expressed disgust and remarked, “What is wrong, is wrong,” in response to his response to the cybernaut. Saying wrong to wrong is also Jehaad in this day and age, a fan commented. Few people possess such bravery. Fans claimed that defending misbehaviour is not well received. Fans claimed that the performers believe that everyone should permanently shut their eyes and ears so that they can roam bare. Please recite the following section of the Ayah of the Quran to which you are referring, a fan asked.

Public Reacts To Ali Zafar Defending Going Shirtless

Public Reacts To Ali Zafar Defending Going Shirtless

Public Reacts To Ali Zafar Defending Going Shirtless

