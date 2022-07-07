New dancing video of TikTok star Dolly goes viral

Dolly, a TikTok star, has captivated the public with her exploits.

She is now winning hearts with her amazing dancing routines and adorable facial expressions.

Dolly, a TikTok star, has captivated the public with her exploits, and she is now winning hearts with her amazing dancing routines and adorable facial expressions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly. 👸🏼 (@dollyofficial1)

The widely used social media celebrity posts entertaining videos and dancing performances on her social media accounts. This time was no different as she uploaded a new dance video to the Bollywood song Ji Huzoor from the movie Shamshera.

Dolly uploaded a new video to Instagram in which she can be seen lip-syncing and dancing like a diva while displaying her beauty.

Previously, Dolly, also known as Nosheen Syed, was charged with the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) complaint under wildlife and environmental protection regulations.

Dolly’s interim bail in the forest fire case was extended to June 8 by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) after she posted Rs100,000 in surety bonds.