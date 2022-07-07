New Hira Mani video impresses fans

Hira Mani is the ultimate superwoman in the world of glitz and glamour.

The 32-year-old effortlessly balances her personal and professional life.

She recently collaborated with Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Khan on his fan-favorite song Yadaan.

Advertisement

Hira Mani is the ultimate superwoman in the world of glitz and glamour, as she effortlessly balances her personal and professional life.

Do Bol, Sun Yara, and Meray Paas Tum Ho helped propel the 32-year-old actress to unprecedented popularity.

This time, the Meray Paas Tum Ho actress delighted her large fan base by sharing a video of herself perfectly channelling filmic vibes with her tea.

Also Read Hira Mani’s new pictures leave fans awestruck Hira Mani is a Pakistani actress and model. She has proved her...

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) Advertisement

On the professional front, Hira Mani’s collaborated with Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Khan on his fan-favorite song Yadaan.