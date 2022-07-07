Advertisement
date 2022-07-07
New Hira Mani video impresses fans

New Hira Mani video impresses fans
  • Hira Mani is the ultimate superwoman in the world of glitz and glamour.
  • The 32-year-old effortlessly balances her personal and professional life.
  • She recently collaborated with Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Khan on his fan-favorite song Yadaan.
Hira Mani is the ultimate superwoman in the world of glitz and glamour, as she effortlessly balances her personal and professional life.

Do Bol, Sun Yara, and Meray Paas Tum Ho helped propel the 32-year-old actress to unprecedented popularity.

This time, the Meray Paas Tum Ho actress delighted her large fan base by sharing a video of herself perfectly channelling filmic vibes with her tea.

Hira Mani’s new pictures leave fans awestruck
Hira Mani’s new pictures leave fans awestruck

Hira Mani is a Pakistani actress and model. She has proved her...

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

On the professional front, Hira Mani’s collaborated with Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Khan on his fan-favorite song Yadaan.

