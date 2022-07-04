Ni Kuang a Hong Kong author and screen writer passed away at 87

The local media reported that he died on Sunday at the age of 87.

Ni Kuang, a Hong Kong author of novels and screenplays who wrote 300 of them, including The One-Armed Swordsman and The 36th Chamber of Shaolin, has passed away. The local media reported that he died on Sunday at the age of 87.

Ni’s passing was verified to the South China Morning Post by actor and Federation of Hong Kong Filmmakers spokesman Tenky Tin Kai-man. Skin cancer was reportedly the reason of death.

The New Adventures Of Wisely series, which was originally published in the Chinese newspaper Ming Pao in 1963. Propelled Ni to popularity and earned him the title of giant in the Chinese literary world. He specialised in science fiction, wuxia, and martial arts.

Ni ventured into filmmaking in 1965 and frequently wrote for the Shaw Brothers. Additionally, he is internationally known for the Bruce Lee-starring films The Big Boss and Fist of Fury. Although director Lo Wei ultimately received screenplay credit for the 1971 film The Big Boss. Lee’s first significant role actor Cheng Chao-an was created by Ni. In a similar vein, Lo is credited with creating the 1972 film Fist Of Fury, which also starred Lee as Chen Zhen, a character created by Ni and later portrayed by stars like Jet Li and Donnie Yen.

About 140 Wisely novels by Ni are about a man who goes on future adventures around the planet and runs into weird creatures and aliens. Movies, TV shows, radio dramas, and comic books have all been made from the story.

Ni received the Jubilee Honor Award from the Hong Kong Screenwriters’ Guild in 2018. As well as the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hong Kong Film Awards in 2012.

Ni, who was born in Shanghai in 1935, entered Hong Kong illegally in 1957 and never left the island again.