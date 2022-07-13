Nia Sharma discusses harsh comments and fashion judgments

Nia Sharma played Manvi Chaudhary in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, her first big role.

Her Twitter bio reads ‘Extremely Ugly’.

She says of her social media bios: ‘It’s everything that people call me’.

Advertisement

Nia Sharma is a TV star. She played Manvi Chaudhary in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, her first big role. She appeared in shows and music videos afterward. The actress is courageous and bold. She loves everything that shows her cheerful, contagious spirit, from provocative to athleisure. Her dress choices often led to her being misunderstood and ridiculed.

Nia Sharma talks to the media about combating style criticism. The actress’s Instagram bio says, ‘Let’s get to the point.’ Her Twitter bio reads ‘Extremely Ugly…Lacks Fashion Sense…Ham…ConGirl! She says of her social media bios: “It’s everything that people call me. So I write the same thing what people like to hear. People call me a fashion disaster or I’m ugly or anything”.

Also Read Googling Nia Sharma only shows wardrobe mishaps, she stated Over the years, Nia Sharma has been the subject of numerous rumours...

The actress continues, “I have been growing up listening to these shitty comments about myself or reading the same things about myself. How I commit the biggest fashion blunders, and who doesn’t know anything about styling and who only knows how to show body and cleavage, wears the least of clothes. These are the kinds of things I have grown up hearing about myself and this is how I now define myself. It’s no revolution or there is no frivolous attempt from my side, this is how people see me and this is what I am”.

She says in her Instagram bio that she prefers directness and brevity. Her words: “It is my humble request to everybody in life right now, when some stars elaborating something too much into a conversation, haggling too much, it irritates me. I want to save everyone’s time, It’s either a yes or either it’s working out or wither it’s not”.

The actress says of her style, “I tried to look a certain way, By the certain way I mean, How I always wanted to look, the kind of clothes I always wanted to wear. It only happened with time when I earned my own money when I’m independent enough to do what I like so it’s just that lifestyle. It’s just that people wrote about it so much and discussed it so much, and threw it in so much of a bad light that I became known for all reasons. This kept escalating and there was a kind of hoopla around things”.

Advertisement

She says constant fashion criticism helped her mature. She states, “I don’t mind that attention, I just felt something positive came out of it. It helped me pave my way, it helped me become more famous. But this never has been anything so un-organic, and anything so desperate or an attempt from my side to portray myself in any light.”