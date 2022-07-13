Advertisement
Nia Sharma says "Arjun Bijlani is like family"

Articles
Received a wonderful message from her close friend, Arjun Bijlani.

  • Nia Sharma is one of the most well-known actresses in the entertainment business.
  • She rose to prominence with the character of Manvi Chaudhary in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.
  • Received a wonderful message from her close friend, Arjun Bijlani.
Nia Sharma is one of the most well-known actresses in the entertainment business. The actress has a big social media following due to her excellent dress sense. She rose to prominence with the character of Manvi Chaudhary in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She received a wonderful message during an exclusive chat with the media from her close friend, Arjun Bijlani.

In the audio note, Arjun Biljani expressed appreciation for the actress. He stated, “You are so hardworking, so stylish, and such a good human being.” He said, “You are going to go places, and you have been dedicated for the past few months.” As far as your looks go, your fitness, your styling, everything is on point. ” He further disclosed that she is a family-oriented individual who travels the globe with her mother.

Nia Sharma was overjoyed to read the note and responded. Nia Sharma was overwhelmed to hear the note and said, “I deserve this from you. I think I have the right to get these kinds of messages from you. She claimed that he had witnessed her crying frequently. She said, “He has caught me in my most vulnerable times. I have dropped tears in front of him. I know he will always vouch for me.“She added, to Arjun and me, “It feels like a family thing.”

The actress also said that Arjun’s choice of her for the family week in season 11 of Khatron Ke Khiladi made her very happy.

