Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8

Bre Tiesi gave birth to a baby boy on June 28.

Her son weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces at birth.

The couple celebrated their arrival with a maternity photo shoot earlier this month.

Nick Cannon has added another child to his family. On June 28, actor and model Bre Tiesi gave birth to his eighth child, a baby boy. When he was born, her son weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces.

“I did it. A home birth that happened without any drugs, “On July 25, Bre wrote on Instagram. “This was the most humbling/limit-pushing/awakening/powerful thing I’ve ever done. I can’t thank my team enough for making sure that my son made it home safely.”

She also said that the event “has made me different for good… I’m shocked that he’s here.”

Bre was crazy about Nick, “I couldn’t have asked for a better and more helpful partner. Daddy showed us how to do it. Without you, I couldn’t have done it.”

Here are all of the pictures and videos of her home birth.

They had a maternity photo shoot before their baby was born to celebrate.

Nick confirmed in January that he was going to have another child after pictures of Bre at a baby shower in Malibu, California, came out. Even though the talk show host knew about the pregnancy, he didn’t know when to tell his fans because he was still sad about the death of his son, Zen.

“This was always in the back of my mind, like, ‘What is the right time? How do I share this?'” he said “I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with [Zen’s mom, Alyssa Scott], and Bre was respectful enough—she held off making our announcements and speaking on social media.”

Back in July, Nick welcomed son Zen, his seventh child, with model Alyssa. Five months later, the Drumline star confirmed that the infant had passed away after a battle with brain cancer, which was first detected during a health checkup.

“I didn’t know what to say when I was dealing with Zen or to hold off,” Nick explained. “We wanted to, you know, hold on as long as we can, but it happened. We here and I’m with my family.”

