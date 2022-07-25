Nick Cannon welcomes ‘miracle’ baby number eight with model Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon has become a father for the eighth time.

Nick Cannon, 41, has become a dad for the eighth time as model Bre Tiesi has revealed they welcomed a baby boy a month ago.

On Monday, July 25, Nick’s girlfriend Bre posted a photo of their baby boy, Legendary Love, who was born on June 28.

The birth of baby Legendary was witnessed by Nick, as seen in a video posted on her YouTube channel.

Describing her labour, she wrote: “This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely.

“This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you [blue love heart emoji] I can’t believe he’s here.”

Eight children total, including twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden, 5, and Powerful, 1, with Brittany Bell, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 1, with Abby De La Rosa, and deceased son Zen, who passed away from brain cancer last December, with Alyssa Scott, make up Nick’s family today.

Bre, who has been dating Nick off and on for more than ten years, posted a video journal of her pregnancy and natural induction.

She revealed that their infant, named Legendary, was 21 inches long and eight pounds, 10 ounces in weight.

Nick replied to Bre’s Instagram post by stating that he was “honored and privileged” to give birth to a kid alongside her.

He penned: “You never cease to amaze me!!

“Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance and most importantly love!!! Honored and privileged to experience this beautiful miracle with you! Thank you for the greatest gift any human can give to another. For this my love is forever indebted.”

Cannon recently appeared on a lifestyle podcast where he dubbed his relationships as “consensual non-monogamy.”

In the interview, Cannon said: ‘I’ve practiced monogamy, I’ve been a cheater, I’ve been toxic … it all starts with honesty. It’s really just surface, basic stuff. One of my therapists coined what I do as consensual non-monogamy.”