Nick Jonas posted pictures from the birthday party of his wife Priyanka Chopra. On Monday, Priyanka Chopra turned 40, and she threw a spectacular party to commemorate the occasion. The actress celebrated her 40th birthday with a trip to the beach, planned by her husband, musician Nick Jonas.

Nick Jonas posted the pictures on Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday to my (heart emoji) the jewel of July. I’m so glad that life has brought us together. I love you. @priyankachopra.” Priyanka replied to his birthday wish with the words “Love of my life” and a heart-eyes emoji in the comments section.

In the first photo, the two people are kissing on the beach. Nick is wearing a black t-shirt and shorts, and Priyanka is wearing a knee-length yellow dress with a matching bandana. In the second photo, Priyanka is looking at the camera while she and Nick are eating at a restaurant. She is seen holding a sign that says “Happy birthday, 80’s baby Priyanka.” It is followed by a picture of Nick showing off another custom-made piece of clothing for the actor that says “Priyanka! The jewel of July since 1982.”

The best photo is the last one, which shows the couple looking at the fireworks that were set off on her birthday. They are facing away from the camera, and Priyanka is wearing a red dress and Nick is wearing a red suit.

One of Nick’s fans wrote in the comments section, “Awww. Faves.” while pointing to the picture of Nick holding the banner. Nicholas, the third picture is a winner.” “That’s so cool, queen!” said another fan. Happy birthday.” Still another said, “My heart is melting!! Happy Birthday to your lovely wife, @priyankachopra!

Anjula Acharia, Priyanka’s manager, also sent her a birthday message with a picture of the two of them. It said, “@PriyankaChopra happy birthday girl! What a great joy it is to spend these days with you and celebrate the wonderful woman you are. So many people look up to you and are inspired by you. I’m glad you’re my sister, my friend, and my business partner. God bless you, and I’m sure you’ll kill it in the next ten years! Thank you, @nickjonasjiju, for all the love and kindness you’ve shown me.”

It was Priyanka’s first birthday since her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was born. The baby was born through a surrogate. The actor has a lot of projects coming up, such as the web series Citadel, the movies Ending Things and It’s All Coming Back to Me, and a Bollywood movie called Jee Le Zaraa.

