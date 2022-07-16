Advertisement
Nida Yasir annoys netizens with her foolish questions to guests

Nida Yasir annoys netizens with her foolish questions to guests

Articles
Nida Yasir annoys netizens with her foolish questions to guests

Nida Yasir enjoys Ali Zafar’s song “Jhoom”

  • Nida continues to stir up controversy despite having a large fan base due of her peculiar on-camera behaviour.
  • She called Shahood Alvi’s family to a recent episode and began questioning them about the marriage of his eldest daughter Areeba
  • The general public was furious with Nida and claimed that she has a bad habit of interrogating newlywed couples
Popular Pakistani television personality Nida Yasir is well-known. Pakistani housewives are fans of hers. Nida has been performing the morning programme successfully for 13 years. A lot of people watch her show. Additionally making waves on social media is Nida’s odd material. Nida frequently receives trolling on social media for her mistakes, which also garner attention.

Nida continues to stir up controversy despite having a large fan base due of her peculiar on-camera behaviour. Fans are now beginning to voice their worries about her hosting approach. She called Shahood Alvi’s family to a recent episode and began questioning them about the marriage of his eldest daughter Areeba. She listened to the tale of her wedding and attempted to learn more about marriage. If the marriage was “arranged or love,” she wanted to know.

The general public was furious with Nida and claimed that she has a bad habit of interrogating newlywed couples inane questions. She reportedly does not want her visitors to speak, according to them. One viewer claimed that Pakistanis don’t feel embarrassed to publicly discuss marriages, births, and baby showers on family-oriented television. Fans urged Nida to get rid of her preoccupation with marriage. They weren’t fond of her. technique of questioning the couple’s parents and other guests. Look at that.

Next Story