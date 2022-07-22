Advertisement
Nida Yasir shares lovely photos form her trip to Chicago

Articles
Nida Yasir shares lovely photos form her trip to Chicago

Popular morning show host Nida Yasir is enjoying her vacation along with her husband Yasir Nawaz and youngest son Balaaj.

She was recently photographed on vacation in the United States. The morning show host shared some stunning photos from her recent vacation, looking quite chic and stylish as she dressed in some ideal chic travel outfits.

The Naadaniyan actress and Yasir have taken to their official Instagram accounts to give their fans and followers a sneak peek at their most recent trip to the United States.

The couple kept updating their fans with their travel diaries. While on vacation, the couple embodied the definition of a couple goals as they had a blast touring some of the most beautiful places in the USA, including as Chicago, Millennium Park, and many more.

Let’s have a look at some of the beautiful vacation photos Nida and Yasir!

Read More News On
