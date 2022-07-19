Nigel Farage criticised Prince Harry following his UN speech

Nigel Farage blasts Prince Harry after UN speech for ‘never working a day in his life’.

Speech was in honour of UN’s Nelson Mandela Day and spoke about “assault” facing democracy and freedom.

The Duke of Sussex spoke about the “assault” on democracy.

Advertisement

NIGEL FARAGE has impacted Prince Harry following his discourse at the UN guaranteeing he’s “never working a day in his life”.

The known news have hammered the Prince following his discourse at the UN to pay tribute to the UN’s Nelson Mandela Day.

During the discourse Prince Harry talked about the “attack” confronting a majority rule government and opportunity and recounted his adoration for the mainland of Africa.

Mr Farage didn’t warmly embrace the Prince’s remarks about neediness on the landmass.

Talking on known News, he expressed: “Just to cover the part, to a vacant room at the UN I’m satisfied to say, Prince Harry has been talking about poverty in Africa.

“A man who has never working a day in his life, who has a personal luxury plane, who has a major development from Netflix.

Advertisement

“And now he’s [speaking about] poverty in Africa, isn’t that just marvellous.”

Seconds prior, the pundit lashed into the Duke of Sussex’s remarks on majority rules system under attack.

He said: “Goodness just knows why they welcomed him [to the UN].

“He’s been talking, he’s been laying into the choice by the Supreme Court in the US to make fetus removal freedoms something chose at state level and by electors rather than it being essential for government regulation.

“And he’s talked about the attack on democracy in the world which I think he and his wife mean any candidate they don’t like or support.”

Advertisement Also Read Prince Charles issues warning as Brits face ‘inordinate’ heatwave The Prince of Wales voiced concern about the "alarming" temperatures. Charles made... Advertisement Advertisement