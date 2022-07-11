Nimra Khan Gets Eidi From Sanjay Dutt

Watch video: Nimra Khan celebrates her birthday in style
As Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt gave her best Eidi on the Muslim festival, Pakistani actor Nimra Khan’s Eid became extra special.
She wrote on Instagram, “Eidi from Sanju baba all the way from India,” as she shared a screen recording of videoconferencing with the Vaastav star.
The two celebrities can be seen talking in the video call while the Uraan actor replaces the original audio with background music.
Nimra also restricted comments on the most recent post, which has received nearly 500,000 views.
Muslims all over the world, including Pakistan and India, are commemorating the sacrifice festival. The festival concludes the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
