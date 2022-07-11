Advertisement
Nimra Khan Gets Eidi From Sanjay Dutt

Nimra Khan Gets Eidi From Sanjay Dutt

Nimra Khan Gets Eidi From Sanjay Dutt

Nimra Khan Gets Eidi From Sanjay Dutt

  • Pakistani Actress got eidi from Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt
  • She wrote on Instagram, “Eidi from Sanju baba all the way from India,” as she shared a screen recording of videoconferencing with Sanjay Dutt
  • The two celebrities can be seen talking in the video call
As Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt gave her best Eidi on the Muslim festival, Pakistani actor Nimra Khan’s Eid became extra special.

Also Read

Watch video: Nimra Khan celebrates her birthday in style
Watch video: Nimra Khan celebrates her birthday in style

Nimra Khan was born on June 26th, 1990 in Karachi, Pakistan. Nimra...

She wrote on Instagram, “Eidi from Sanju baba all the way from India,” as she shared a screen recording of videoconferencing with the Vaastav star.

The two celebrities can be seen talking in the video call while the Uraan actor replaces the original audio with background music.

 

A post shared by Nimra Khan 🧿 (@nimrakhan_official)

Nimra also restricted comments on the most recent post, which has received nearly 500,000 views.

Also Read

Nimra Khan talks about wearing revealing clothes
Nimra Khan talks about wearing revealing clothes

Nimra Khan talks about the backlash Actresses face as a result of...

Muslims all over the world, including Pakistan and India, are commemorating the sacrifice festival. The festival concludes the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Madhuri Dixit, Sidharth Malhotra, Kirron Kher, and Emraan Hashmi, took to social media to wish their fans a happy Diwali.

