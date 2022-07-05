Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nimra Khan talks about wearing revealing clothes

Nimra Khan talks about wearing revealing clothes

Articles
Advertisement
Nimra Khan talks about wearing revealing clothes

Nimra Khan talks about wearing revealing clothes

Advertisement
  • Nimra Khan talks about the backlash Actresses face as a result of their fashion choices
  • She stated that she does not judge any one who wears revealing clothes 
  • Talking about her self she added that She would not wear something that she can not wear in front of her father
Advertisement

 

Pakistan’s female celebrities have come under intense public scrutiny for their lifestyle choices, particularly their wardrobe choices. Trolling of leading ladies such as Mehwish Hayat, Saba Qamar, Mahira Khan, Saboor Aly, and Alizeh Shah has been ongoing.

Also Read

Netizens amused by Nimra Khan and Saniya Shamshad’s funny video
Netizens amused by Nimra Khan and Saniya Shamshad’s funny video

Nimra Khan and Saniya Shamshad Hussain are Pakistani actresses. They released an...

Now, Lollywood diva Nimra Khan has spoken out about the severe backlash that actresses face as a result of their fashion choices.

The Ae Musht-e-Khaak actor is a fashion icon in her own right. Her captivating social media feed is filled with pictures of her in stunning outfits ranging from eastern to western styles.

Nimra expressed her opinion on wearing provocative clothing, stating that she does not judge anyone based on their desire to wear revealing clothing or expose skin.

Advertisement

Also Read

Watch video: Nimra Khan celebrates her birthday in style
Watch video: Nimra Khan celebrates her birthday in style

Nimra Khan was born on June 26th, 1990 in Karachi, Pakistan. Nimra...

However, she revealed that she avoids showing her skin. She said she does not wear clothes which she cannot wear in front of her father or brother-in-law. Hence, Khan likes to style herself in modest clothes and that is how her style gets praised.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story