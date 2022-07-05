Nimra Khan talks about wearing revealing clothes

Netizens amused by Nimra Khan and Saniya Shamshad’s funny video
Nimra Khan and Saniya Shamshad Hussain are Pakistani actresses. They released an...
Pakistan’s female celebrities have come under intense public scrutiny for their lifestyle choices, particularly their wardrobe choices. Trolling of leading ladies such as Mehwish Hayat, Saba Qamar, Mahira Khan, Saboor Aly, and Alizeh Shah has been ongoing.
Now, Lollywood diva Nimra Khan has spoken out about the severe backlash that actresses face as a result of their fashion choices.
The Ae Musht-e-Khaak actor is a fashion icon in her own right. Her captivating social media feed is filled with pictures of her in stunning outfits ranging from eastern to western styles.
Nimra expressed her opinion on wearing provocative clothing, stating that she does not judge anyone based on their desire to wear revealing clothing or expose skin.
However, she revealed that she avoids showing her skin. She said she does not wear clothes which she cannot wear in front of her father or brother-in-law. Hence, Khan likes to style herself in modest clothes and that is how her style gets praised.
