Noah Cyrus “connected” with her boyfriend over tranquillizers

Over tranquilizers, Noah Cyrus “connected” with her ex-boyfriend.

She revealed that she was able to gain the Xanax medication.

This medication is used to treat anxiety and panic disorders.

Advertisement

The 22-year-old singer, Noah Cyrus said she started using Xanax with her boyfriend because she wanted to “fit” in with him.

The singer is the younger sister of pop star Miley Cyrus, 29, and the daughter of country musician Billy Ray Cyrus and his ex-wife Tish.

She said: “My boyfriend at the time, when I was 18, was the first person that gave me a Xanax, and it became a way for us to bond. I think I wanted to fit in with him. I wanted to be what he wanted and what he thought was cool and what I thought everybody was doing. Once I felt that it was possible to silence things out for a second and numb your pain, it was over.”

Read more. Miley Cyrus wishes Noah Cyrus on her 22nd birthday



The ‘July’ singer added that she was able to gain the Xanax medication through a group of friends and revealed she was unable to keep her eyes open after taking it.

Advertisement

This medication is used to treat anxiety and panic disorders but can have side effects including drowsiness, slurred speech, and depression.

Without naming her boyfriend, she told Rolling Stone: “I was surrounded by people who were easily able to get it by buying it from people. I was completely nodding off and falling asleep, and unable to keep my head up or keep my eyes open, because I was so far gone.”