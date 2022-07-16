Noah Schnapp says ‘Stranger Things’ character Will Byers is gay

Advertisement
  • Noah Schnapp revealed in his recent interview that Will Byers is gay in the series.
  • He said that Will is in love with his best buddy Mike Wheeler.

Will Byers, a character in the Netflix series “Stranger Things,” is gay, according to a recent interview with Noah Schnapp.

He went on to say that Will is in love with his best buddy Mike Wheeler and that he has previously been cautious when talking about the subject to protect the show’s viewers from spoilers.

The 17-year-old actor told Variety: “Obviously, it was hinted at in Season 1 – it was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends? Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing.

“Now it’s 100 percent clear that he is gay and he does love Mike. But before, it was a slow arc.”

He stressed not making Will “all of the sudden be gay” was done “beautifully” by show bosses the Duffer brothers, and he preferred the slow pacing.

Also Read

Noah Schnapp says things are “all good” with Doja Cat
Noah Schnapp says things are “all good” with Doja Cat

Stranger Things actor says things are "all good" with Doja Cat. The...

Noah added: “They are writing this real character and this real journey and real struggle and they’re doing it so well.

“I think it has been tricky. Years ago in Season 1, I didn’t know where the Duffers wanted to go with this character. So I was kind of figuring it out along with the audience.

“But now that I’ve spoken to them and seen the show, I know what they want to do with it.

“I really have to take into account, like, this isn’t just a single layer thing of he’s struggling with coming out… he was taken by the Demogorgon and then his friends, they never acknowledged him, and now he’s scared to come out and doesn’t know if they’ll accept him.”

