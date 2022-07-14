Noah Schnapp says things are “all good” with Doja Cat

Noah Schnapp says that “Stranger Things” will end with Will Byers

Stranger Things actor says things are “all good” with Doja Cat.

The pair had a public falling out after she asked him to tell his co-star Joseph Quinn to “hmu.”

Doja labelled Schnapp’s actions as “socially unaware and crazy”.

Noah Schnapp has said things between him and Doja Cat are “all good” after their public falling out.

The Stranger Things actor posted a video of himself playing a game to a cover of the musician’s song “Kiss Me More” on TikTok Friday night (July 13).

“Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings,” Schnapp wrote in the caption.

Last week, Schnapp stated that Doja Cat had requested information about his Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn and begged him to tell Quinn to “hmu.”

After the conversation was made public, Doja criticised Schnapp, claiming in an Instagram Live that she “didn’t feel comfortable” with the singer disclosing the information in public and labelling the action as “socially unaware and crazy.”

“First, let’s try to be chill about it,” Doja said. “To be fair, this is like a kid. Noah, I don’t know how old he is, but he’s not even like over 21.

“When you’re that young, you make mistakes, you do dumb shit. I’m trying to be super fair. You do dumb shit, you say dumb shit. You fuck up relationships with people. You make mistakes. You’re supposed to do stuff like that so that you know not to do it in the future. I did my share of fuck-ups so that I don’t fuck up again.

Honestly I can see where Doja Cat is coming from pic.twitter.com/cNJMqKQea5 — Jahonna K ❣️|| MIKE WHEELER ANTI❤️ (@multiniqhtmare) July 8, 2022

“But the fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably like socially unaware and whack. That’s like borderline snake shit. That’s like weasel shit.”

She added: “I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality. I wouldn’t imagine he is. Maybe he is, like a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”