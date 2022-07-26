Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Noor Bukhari’s attacks on Humayun Saeed’s age

Noor Bukhari’s attacks on Humayun Saeed’s age

Articles
Advertisement
Noor Bukhari’s attacks on Humayun Saeed’s age

Noor Bukhari criticizes Lollywood celebrities for not helping flood victims

Advertisement
  • Noor Bukhari  posted a story while she was watching the movie London Nahi Jaunga.
  • Praising the direction, Noor said, “Very well shot Nadeem Baig, Cinematography excellent, actors are brilliant but sorry love story?”. Noor Bukhari then hinted at weak storyline
  • Noor also added the story line does not match Humayun Saeed’s agr
Advertisement

 

The movie London Nahi Jaunga, directed by Humayun Saeed, is now playing in theatres and earning 40 Crore Pakistani Rupees. Eid Ul Adha 2022 saw the release of London Nahi Jaunga. Humayun Saeed, the movie’s producer and star, is delighted with the enormous box office success of his picture, but some people, including other actors and the general public, have differing opinions.

Recently, film star Noor Bukhari has posted a story while she was watching the movie London Nahi Jaunga. Praising the direction, Noor said, “Very well shot Nadeem Baig, Cinematography excellent, actors are brilliant but sorry love story?”. Noor Bukhari then hinted at weak storyline in same post and kept on saying, “Not going with the age of Humayun Saeed as no love happens to be in this age. Story too weak, now do mature roles, just difficult to digest”.

Noor Bukhari's Direct Attack on Humayun Saeed's Age

Noor further explained that she’s Humayun Saeed’s fan and expect him to be more creative.

Advertisement

Noor Bukhari's Direct Attack on Humayun Saeed's Age

Also Read

Humayun Saeed Dismisses Quaid e Azam Zindabad’s Box Office Claims
Humayun Saeed Dismisses Quaid e Azam Zindabad’s Box Office Claims

Two high-profile films with significant budgets, London Nahi Jaunga and Quaid e...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kate Middleton, Prince William outshines King Charles III
Kate Middleton, Prince William outshines King Charles III
Dangal is surpassed by Pathaan as the highest-grossing Hindi movie
Dangal is surpassed by Pathaan as the highest-grossing Hindi movie
Prince Andrew to his clear image with new book?
Prince Andrew to his clear image with new book?
Khloe Kardashian draws criticism for allegedly editing her daughter's photos
Khloe Kardashian draws criticism for allegedly editing her daughter's photos
Squid game actor Oh Yeong Su denies allegations of sexual assault
Squid game actor Oh Yeong Su denies allegations of sexual assault
Aishwarya gave Abhishek the confidence he had never had
Aishwarya gave Abhishek the confidence he had never had
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story