Noor Bukhari’s attacks on Humayun Saeed’s age

Noor Bukhari posted a story while she was watching the movie London Nahi Jaunga.

Praising the direction, Noor said, “Very well shot Nadeem Baig, Cinematography excellent, actors are brilliant but sorry love story?”. Noor Bukhari then hinted at weak storyline

Noor also added the story line does not match Humayun Saeed’s agr

Advertisement

The movie London Nahi Jaunga, directed by Humayun Saeed, is now playing in theatres and earning 40 Crore Pakistani Rupees. Eid Ul Adha 2022 saw the release of London Nahi Jaunga. Humayun Saeed, the movie’s producer and star, is delighted with the enormous box office success of his picture, but some people, including other actors and the general public, have differing opinions.

Recently, film star Noor Bukhari has posted a story while she was watching the movie London Nahi Jaunga. Praising the direction, Noor said, “Very well shot Nadeem Baig, Cinematography excellent, actors are brilliant but sorry love story?”. Noor Bukhari then hinted at weak storyline in same post and kept on saying, “Not going with the age of Humayun Saeed as no love happens to be in this age. Story too weak, now do mature roles, just difficult to digest”.

Noor further explained that she’s Humayun Saeed’s fan and expect him to be more creative.

Advertisement

Also Read Humayun Saeed Dismisses Quaid e Azam Zindabad’s Box Office Claims Two high-profile films with significant budgets, London Nahi Jaunga and Quaid e...