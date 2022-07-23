Advertisement
Nora Fatehi’s dance in car goes viral

Articles
  • Dilbar actress Nora Fatehi is one of the top dancers in Bollywood.
  • Recently made her directing debut with her third song as a singer, Dirty Little Secret.
  • She judges Dance Deewane Juniors alongside Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji.
Nora Fatehi has undoubtedly become the top dancer in Bollywood. The Dilbar girl is simply tempting and has her fans’ hearts pounding over everything she does, from her sultry photos to her amazing dancing moves.

The Kusu Kusu diva usually wows fans with her electrifying dance moves and stunning looks, but this time, the glam queen was seen having a great time with her friends in Dubai.

In the aforementioned video, Nora can be seen getting down with her girl gang in a car. The Dilbar girl looks lovely as always, and her incredible dancing delights the audience.

Watch video:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐚 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐡𝐢 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞 (@nora.fatehi_love)

In addition, the entertaining film quickly attracted thousands of views and spread like wildfire on social media.
In her professional life, the belly dancer judges Dance Deewane Juniors alongside Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji.

Additionally, she made her directing debut with her third song as a singer, the international hit Dirty Little Secret. Together, she worked with Zach Knight.

