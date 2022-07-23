Nora Fatehi’s dance in car goes viral

Nora Fatehi inspiring modish neon looks
Nora Fatehi the most daring and unique dresser of all the B-town...
Nora Fatehi has undoubtedly become the top dancer in Bollywood. The Dilbar girl is simply tempting and has her fans’ hearts pounding over everything she does, from her sultry photos to her amazing dancing moves.
The Kusu Kusu diva usually wows fans with her electrifying dance moves and stunning looks, but this time, the glam queen was seen having a great time with her friends in Dubai.
In the aforementioned video, Nora can be seen getting down with her girl gang in a car. The Dilbar girl looks lovely as always, and her incredible dancing delights the audience.
Watch video:
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
In addition, the entertaining film quickly attracted thousands of views and spread like wildfire on social media.
In her professional life, the belly dancer judges Dance Deewane Juniors alongside Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji.
Additionally, she made her directing debut with her third song as a singer, the international hit Dirty Little Secret. Together, she worked with Zach Knight.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.