Nushrratt Bharuccha stuns in white one-piece & flaunts new hair colour as she gets papped in the city

Nushrratt Bharuccha first movie was Jai Santoshi Maa, which came out in 2006. After that, she made a series of movies that didn’t do well in theatres. The actress worked hard, and after Dibakar Banerjee’s movie Love, Sex, and Dhokha, people started to take notice of her. After Pyaar Ka Punchnama, she did more good work and finally started making money from it. Films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Dream Girl have become huge hits for her. The last movie the actress was in was the much-praised Janhit Mein Jaari, which came out last month.

Nushrratt was snapped outside a salon in Bandra yesterday night. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress looked gorgeous in her glamorous white one-piece. She coloured her hair red and they looked stunning to say the least. She also flaunted her chic branded purse as she left the salon and made her way to her car. She graced the paparazzi with her clicks and smiled into the cameras.

During the lockdown, Nushrratt worked on films with a lot of interesting content, like Chhalaang and Chhorii. Both of these films did very well digitally. Her movies Hardang and Janhit Mein Jaari did not do well at the box office, but critics liked them.

On the job front, Nushratt, who was most recently seen in Jai Basantu Singh’s Janhit Mein Jaari, will next be seen in the big Diwali blockbuster Ram Setu, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. She will also appear in Raj Mehta’s next film, Selfiee, an official adaptation of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam comedy-thriller Driving Licence. Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, and Diana Penty also appear in the film.