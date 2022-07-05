Nysa Devgan Parties With Arjun Rampal’s Daughter

Nysa Devgan, the daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, has been making headlines ever since she walked for the famous designer Manish Malhotra. When her friends or family share her photos, they sometimes get a lot of attention on the internet.

Read More: Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Dance Together At Shankar Mahadevan’s US Concert

Speaking of which, her friend recently posted several pictures of her partying with Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahikaa Rampal in London on Instagram. Nysa Devgan poses for the pictures while wearing a white crop top and blue jeans. She kept her makeup simple and let her hair down. Mahikaa, on the other hand, looked nice in a black dress.

Nysa Devgan went to London with her mother, Kajol, and younger brother, Yug, a few days ago. Before going inside, the three posed for the photographers at the airport. Her cousin Daanish Gandhi posted a cute photo of her brother and sister having fun sitting under a tree in Hyde Park in London on his Instagram account.

Read More: Kiara Advani opens up about the nuances of cinema & relationships

Advertisement

Ajay Devgan was asked about his daughter Nysa’s Bollywood debut in an interview with Film Companion. He said, “I’m not sure if she wants to join this line or not. She has shown so far that she is not interested. With kids, anything can change at any time. She is studying abroad right now.”