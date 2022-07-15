Olivia Attwood admits no one cares about Love Island’s prize money

Olivia Attwood said that the candidates are not motivated by money.

Alex Cooper spoke openly about her time on Spanish island.

Olivia said Love Island competitors are not concerned about the £50,000 prize money

Advertisement

Olivia Attwood said that the candidates are not motivated by money as Alex Cooper spoke openly about her time on Spanish island on the podcast.

According to Olivia, Love Island competitors are not concerned about the £50,000 prize money for winning the dating competition.

The flamboyant blonde, who tied for third place with Chris Hughes on the popular ITV2 show’s 2017 season, has been enjoying the current group of islanders as they look for love in the Majorca villa.

ITV did indicate that this year’s show will air for a total of eight weeks, even if a specific date for the season eight finale has not been made public.

Since the first episode aired on Monday, June 6, Love Island 2022 will probably end on August 1.

The eight-week series from the previous year saw Liam Reardon and Millie Court, who recently divorced, win.



Advertisement

Couples are beginning to form as the reality dating show nears its conclusion with an eye toward the finale.

If one lucky pair is selected as the winners and choose to split the prize money, they will each select an envelope bearing the amounts £0 and £50,000 once the winning couple is revealed.

The winner will then choose whether to keep the cash or divide it with their spouse. In the previous seven seasons of the show, nobody had chosen to retain the money for themselves.

When speaking openly about her time on the Spanish island with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Olivia revealed that the prize money is not a consideration for the competitors.

She said: “There are attractive men and women dating on an island; it’s a game show, and there’s money at the end.

Despite the fact that on Love Island, nobody seems to give a s**t about money when you’re a contestant.

Advertisement

“At the end, you don’t even need the money; it’s just like a thing, and nobody pays attention to that.”

Earlier this week, Olivia criticised ITV producers for putting up with her “drama” reputation while she was on Love Island.

The 31-year-old reality TV personality gained notoriety on the third season of the ITV2 dating programme five years ago, and she experienced her fair share of turmoil.

But she also recalled that, despite it seeming like all she did on the show was “scream and holler,” that wasn’t the truth; she blames the producers for that impression.

Iola stated: “Oh I bet you had an awful time on the show because all you did was scream and shout, someone recently commented to me. I am aware that it might have appeared that way.”

In an interview with OK!, she added: “However, it wasn’t actually the case. In reality, I had a terrific time, but producers only ever aired my intriguing moments and my fights.”

Advertisement

Also Read Chris Hughes splits with girlfriend Annabel Dimmock Chris Hughes and his girlfriend Annabel Dimmock have broken up. The former...