Omair Rana’s wife discusses about Husband’s character in Sang e Mah

Following the conclusion of the drama, Omair Rana’s wife expressed her thoughts on the treatment of Mastaan Singh’s character on her Facebook page. Maira Omair was upset with the producers for completely ignoring the character of Mastaan Singh. She stated that Mastaan Singh was the character of the drama who deserved far more attention than he received. According to Maira, the poster did not adequately promote it. She stated that he was not present in the last episode’s special poster.

Maira Omair said, “The plot of Sang e Mah is based around several characters. Each one written beautifully by Mustafa Afridi and played brilliantly by the stellar cast. Kudos to each and everyone of you, especially the director Safee Hassan”. She further added that the fact remains there that Mastaan Singh was like a pillar in the plot, the plot couldn’t stand on its own two feet without Mastaan Singh, she sad that Mastaan Singh was completely sidelined.

She said that she is writing her opinion because she knows that Omair Rana will never raise such kind of things. She said, “I know him as a person. But I felt I should (talk)” Maira kept on adding explanation to her opinion for better understanding and wrote, “I will tell you why, I have seen Omair Rana work diligently to the extent of an obsession for his first love – acting – since 1997. In these 25 years, there have been many characters that he has played and done a fabulous job at – some were just good – some I wish he had never agreed to.”

She stated that he owned Mastaan Singh more than anything else, and his performance demonstrates this. She also stated that he owned Sang E Mah 150 percent, and this is evident in his performance. Omair pretended to be Mastaan Singh and talked like him for a year, visiting people of the Sikhi faith. He went to their holy places to learn about their faith. He literally gave his all to the character, and he was incredibly inspiring. She stated that it is an actor’s responsibility to do so. Following the efforts of the actors, the production must make character decisions. She stated that they must investigate whether or not the character is receiving justice. She claims that great power comes with great responsibility. She added, “I truly believe Mastaan Singh deserves a standing ovation – whether the powerful agree with me or not.”