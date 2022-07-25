Osman Khalid and Sana Javed will play the main role in ‘Kaala Doriya.’

Osman has replaced Ali Rehman Khan as the main lead.

Farhan Saeed, Usman Mukhtar, and Badshah Begum were all considered for the role.

Sana Javed and Osman Khalid will appear together for the first time.

Advertisement

Osman Khalid Butt has taken up the primary role from Ali Rehman Khan this time. The principal cast of the much-anticipated drama series “Kaala Doriya” has shifted yet again.

Written by Saima Akram Chaudhry, the lead actor’s role has changed frequently, with Farhan Saeed, Usman Mukhtar, and Ali Rehman Khan all being considered for the role.

The Suno Chanda writer has already announced that the Chupke Chupke actor and Sana Javed will portray the key characters.

The casting of the drama series has piqued the interest of fans. Farhan Saeed was supposed to handle it first. Farhan reappeared after Usman Mukhtar replaced him when he quit the drama.

Also Read Maya Ali & Osman Khalid Butt explains rumours about their wedding A favourite on-screen couple, Maya Ali and Osman Khalid Butt are also...

After that, the Badshah Begum actor left the show once more, and Ali Rehman Khan’s name was mentioned. However, Osman has already been officially named as the new leader.

Advertisement

In the next drama, the couple will appear together for the first time. Saima Akram Chaudhry, who wrote “Ishq Jalebi,” wrote the play. Amin Iqbal directed it, and Momina Duraid put it on.

Also Read Osman Khalid Butt replaces Ali Rehman in Kala Doriyan The male leads in the drama Kala Doriyan has been changed several...