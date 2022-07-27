Hira Mani makes ill-advised statement about Dua Zehra and Zaheer Ahmed.

Internet trolls call her the Pakistani Kangana Ranaut and demand someone take away her social media platform.

The actress claims she may not be politically correct but is emotionally right.

The actress claims she may not be politically correct but is emotionally right.

Social media trolls the Hira Mani, calling her the Pakistani Kangana Ranaut and requesting somebody remove her online entertainment stage.

Things are going from terrible to more regrettable for her. After the Do Bol star said something saying she doesn’t need the allegedly hijacked young lady, Dua Zehra, to head out in different directions from her alleged spouse Zaheer, the entertainer offers another foolish expression.

She duplicates down on her past remark, in spite of public analysis.

The entertainer’s assertion is met with considerably more open backfire. The “support” for Dua Zehra and Zaheer Ahmed has blended more discussion since the case is about youngster marriage and a potential snatching.

Netizen believe some should remove the entertainer’s virtual entertainment stage as Hira Mani is abusing her notoriety and VIP status flippantly.

A few people even savaged the entertainer, expressing Hira Mani’s viewpoint are more terrible than her singing!

Others called Hira Mani the Pakistani Kangana Ranaut! (oof!)

Indeed, even virtual entertainment powerhouse and Baarwan Khiladi star Khaqan Shahnawaz took to his Instagram to hammer her for offering such an expression.

