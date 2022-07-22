Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Paddy and Christine McGuinness announce their divorce after 11 years of marriage
Paddy and Christine McGuinness announce their divorce after 11 years of marriage

Paddy and Christine McGuinness announce their divorce after 11 years of marriage

Articles
Advertisement
Paddy and Christine McGuinness announce their divorce after 11 years of marriage

Paddy and Christine McGuinness announce divorce after 11 years of marriage

Advertisement
  • Paddy and Christine McGuinness have announced their divorce.
  • The couple met in 2007 and married four years later at Thornton Manor in Cheshire.
  • In 2018, Paddy revealed he had been diagnosed with arthritis at the age of 44.
Advertisement

After 11 years of marriage, Paddy and Christine McGuinness have announced their divorce.

While they say they made the decision “a while ago,” they say they will continue to live in their Cheshire family home with their three children.

“We hadn’t planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready, but after the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify,” they said in an Instagram story.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Tommy Lee's wife, responds to criticism of Pamela Anderson's Netflix documentary
Tommy Lee's wife, responds to criticism of Pamela Anderson's Netflix documentary
Prabhu Deva to be seen in the film
Prabhu Deva to be seen in the film "Wolf"
Eman Suleman's bold pictures have gone viral online
Eman Suleman's bold pictures have gone viral online
Sarah Herron's son passes away in his
Sarah Herron's son passes away in his "dad's arms"
Sidharth Malhotra discloses Kiara Advani's flaws
Sidharth Malhotra discloses Kiara Advani's flaws
Will Smith is all set to star in upcoming travel series
Will Smith is all set to star in upcoming travel series
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story