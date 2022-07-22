“A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children. This was not an easy decision to make but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children. We’ll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.

“We hope this now draws a line under anymore unwanted and unnecessary intrusion into our private life. Although we work in the public eye we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter. We’ll be making no further comment.”

They inscribed the message: “A lot of love. Christine and Paddy.”

On Friday, the couple also shared a photo on Instagram of their recent family vacation to Centre Parcs with their children.

The Top Gear host and model have three children: twins Leo and Penelope, nine, and Felicity, six. Christine was diagnosed with autism after all three of her children were diagnosed.

The couple opened up about their experiences with autism in the BBC documentary Our Family And Autism, which aired in December 2021.

Christine was working as a model at the time, and the couple met at the Liverpool Tennis Tournament in 2007. They married four years later at Thornton Manor in Cheshire.

Peter Kay, the comedian and actor who co-starred with Paddy in Phoenix Nights and Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere, was his best man.

Paddy revealed in 2018 that he had been diagnosed with arthritis at the age of 44.

Paddy's presenting career has blossomed over the years, moving from Take Me Out to Top Gear, and most recently taking over from Sue Barker as host of A Question Of Sport. Christine joined the Real Housewives of Cheshire cast in 2019 after previously appearing as a friend on the reality show. The following year, she left the show.