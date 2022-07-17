Pakistani actress Sadia khan falls while filming scene in desert; See Video

Sadia Khan bumps into which Bollywood actress?
Sadia Khan, the star of Khuda Aur Mohabbat and a stunning model,...
Sadia Khan, a stunning star from Pakistan, has a large fan base and to keep entertaining them she frequently post her photos and videos on social media.
Recently Sadia posted a video on Instagram in which she was filming a scene in a desert and suddenly she falls on the ground.
While sharing the video the Khuda Aur Muhabbat actress captioned, “So that’s how life is”
“People see only highlights of our lives where we are enjoying, laughing, wearing beautiful clothes and all those major activities. They really don’t know about behind the scenes how we struggle and how difficult life gets at some point and that we don’t show or upload on social media.”
“Life is not that easy not that”
“perfect everyone has a story just think before you hurt or judge someone We all face challenges we all have problems”
“Keep on trying to take the power to LOVE”
“Falling is not your fault but not rising again is,”
Sadia made headlines last month when she met Bollywood star Salman Kahan at the IFFA Awards.
