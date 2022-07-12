Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pakistani Celebrities Devastated By Karachi Rains

Pakistani Celebrities Devastated By Karachi Rains

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistani Celebrities Devastated By Karachi Rains

Pakistani Celebrities Devastated By Karachi Rains

Advertisement
  • The city has been devastated by rains and the government’s gross mismanagement.
  • Eid celebrations have been ruined as the entire city has been flooded with garbage and dirty rain water entering homes.
  • Our celebrities are also severely affected by the situation of the city and had a lot to say. 
Advertisement

It is the season of celebration, with Eid ul Adha still in full swing and people from all over the country gathering to beef up their gatherings. However, one of Pakistan’s most important cities, the city of lights, has been devastated. The city has been devastated by rains and the government’s gross mismanagement, which has done nothing to mitigate the impending crisis. People have died, properties have been destroyed, sacrificial animals have been lost, and Eid celebrations have been ruined as the entire city has been flooded with garbage and dirty rain water entering homes.

Our celebrities are also severely affected by the situation of the city and had a lot to say. This is how stars reacted to the misery Karachi is in:

Pakistani Celebrities Devastated By Karachi Rains

Advertisement

Pakistani Celebrities Devastated By Karachi Rains

Pakistani Celebrities Devastated By Karachi Rains

Advertisement

Pakistani Celebrities Devastated By Karachi Rains

Advertisement

Pakistani Celebrities Devastated By Karachi Rains

Also Read

Pakistani celebrities beautiful pictures in front of Kaaba
Pakistani celebrities beautiful pictures in front of Kaaba

Some of our celebrities are going on Hajj and Umrah this year....

Pakistani Celebrities Devastated By Karachi Rains

Advertisement

Pakistani Celebrities Devastated By Karachi Rains

Advertisement

Pakistani Celebrities Devastated By Karachi Rains

Also Read

Pakistani Celebrities Pictures From Eid-ul-Adha 2022
Pakistani Celebrities Pictures From Eid-ul-Adha 2022

Pakistani celebrates second day of Eid Ul AZHA today Many of our...

Advertisement

Pakistani Celebrities Devastated By Karachi Rains

Pakistani Celebrities Devastated By Karachi Rains

Advertisement

Pakistani Celebrities Devastated By Karachi Rains

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Alia Bhatt shared her yoga journey on social media
Alia Bhatt shared her yoga journey on social media
Katharine McPhee says she and David Foster would love to have another baby
Katharine McPhee says she and David Foster would love to have another baby
Ramona Singer claims she's
Ramona Singer claims she's "happier" since exiting 'RHONY'
Siddharth Anand talks about the success of Pathaan
Siddharth Anand talks about the success of Pathaan
Saniya Shamshad and Hidayath Syed vacationing together in Australia
Saniya Shamshad and Hidayath Syed vacationing together in Australia
Hira Umer posts amazing pictures and reels on her Instagram
Hira Umer posts amazing pictures and reels on her Instagram
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story