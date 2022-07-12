Pakistani Celebrities Pictures From Eid-ul-Adha 2022
Pakistani celebrates second day of Eid Ul AZHA today Many of our...
Eid ul Adha is a hectic holiday filled with Qurbani, meat, and numerous dinners, lunches, and barbecues with friends and family. The same is true for Pakistani celebrities, who always make time in their busy schedules to share personal moments with their fans. Whether it’s Eid ul Fitr or Eid ul Adha, Pakistani celebrities’ pictures provide fashion inspiration to everyone. Here’s how our celebrities are celebrating Eid ul Adha 2022 on the third day.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.