Pakistani celebrities reacted to Punjab by-elections results

Punjab by-elections took place in the Punjab Assembly for 20 seats yesterday. The people of Punjab took part in the election and left their homes to cast their ballots. These by-elections in Punjab were seen as being just as important as the general elections because the outcome of the vote would ultimately determine the future of Pakistan’s largest province. The results have been rolling in, despite the fact that voting has ceased and counting has begun. According to the findings.

According to the results, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won 17 seats, while the PML-N has taken home 2 seats.

Over the victory of PTI, Pakistani celebrities are also applauding the results and expressing their happiness through social media. They claim that the populace has once again chosen their administration. A lot of actors have expressed their thoughts.

Check out their reactions below:

