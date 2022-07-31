Prominent Pakistani names who married their relatives are quite a lot.

In Pakistan, it has been discovered that 82.5 percent of parents are related by blood through the third generation.

It implies that they either got married to a close relative or a cousin.

Advertisement

In Pakistan, it has been discovered that 82.5 percent of parents are related by blood through the third generation. It implies that they either got married to a close relative or a cousin. See which Pakistani celebrities wedded in their own.

Areeba Alvi and Uzair Alvi

Areeba Alvi, the daughter of Shahood Alvi, is wed to a family member because Uzair Alvi is her mother’s cousin and also descended from the same bratheri as Shahood Alvi. During their interview with Nida Yasir for the Eid special broadcast, they made this disclosure.

Sarah Razi and Sumair

In recent times, Sarah Razi wed Sumair, her first cousin. He is son of Sarah’s Khala. Umair is a banker by trade, and their marriage was arranged. Sarah’s father is a Pathan, and her mother is from a family that speaks Urdu. In an interview, Sarah’s husband stated that he would let her continue working in show business.

Advertisement

Shahid Afridi and Nadia

Shahid Afridi, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, wedded Nadia, who is the daughter of her uncle. Even though many young females wanted to marry Shahid when he was younger. However, his parents decide to allow him to get married early because they want his life to go back on track. Also, Shahid’s wife has never been in the media, and no one has ever seen her face.

Also Read Pakistani celebrities reacted to Punjab by-elections results By-elections took place in Punjab for 20 seats yesterday. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)...

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shirin Begum

Advertisement

Not many know that Shirin Begum, who was Bhutto’s first wife was also his cousin. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shirin Begum got married in 1951 while he was still a 23-year-old student in Bombay. When Mr. Bhutto left for London to pursue further education, she went back to Naudero. Moreover, she has stayed there ever since. Although she was childless, she adopted Lubna, a young woman who is currently employed in Saudi Arabia. She recently passed away.

Laila Zuberi

Laila Zuberi, an actress, also got married to her cousin. She is a legend in Pakistani dramas, and she has two daughters. Moreover, she is adored by the public for her work in dramas. As she was the best actress of the 1980s.

Babar khan And Bisma Khan

Advertisement

Babar Khan is a well-known television personality from Pakistan. When his first wife, Sana Khan, perished in a car accident. He was in Limelight when Babar Khan wedded Bisma Khan, his ninth-grade cousin. Babar is currently the father of a boy and a girl. Being married helped him to overcome his first wife’s loss. Moreover, Babar is currently appearing in plays and returning to the spotlight.

Also Read Pakistani Celebrities Devastated By Karachi Rains The city has been devastated by rains and the government's gross mismanagement....

Shaista Lodhi and Adnan Lodhi

TV host and morning show host from Pakistan Shaista Lodhi got married in 2012 to Waqar Wahid later she was divorced. She wed Adnan Lodhi, a businessman relative, in 2015. Shaista was required by her chacha and chachi to wed their son Adnan.

Nusrat Fatah Ali Khan and Naheed Nusrat

Advertisement

Nobody who enjoys galas and qawwalis hasn’t heard of Nusrat Fatah Ali Khan. In his day, he enjoyed enormous fame. However, few know that he wed his cousin Naheed Nusrat, the niece of his uncle.

Saeed Anwar and Lubna Anwar

In 1996, this Pakistani batsman wed Lubna Anwar, the sister of his cousin. Saeed played cricket in the past and is an engineer by trade. Doctor is the wife of Saeed. Saeed is currently in charge of Meat One Food.

Muneeb Farooqui and Dr Bushra

Advertisement

The fact that renowned anchor Muneeb Farooqui is married to his cousin is only vaguely known. They only have a son. Muneeb is a well-known journalist and an excellent attorney. Unfortunately, Bushra Muneeb doesn’t have a picture.

Aly Khan And Chandni Saigol

Aly Khan’s wife is his relative. Although Aly was born in Karachi, his family eventually moved to India. Aly visited her hometown of Karachi a few years ago. He is Junaid Jamshed’s cousin. He has collaborated on various Indian movies with Shahrukh Khan, including Don.

Do you know any other Pakistani celebrities who got married within family? Let us know.