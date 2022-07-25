Pakistani drama criticized for promoting Western Culture

Pakistani dramas are starting to exhibit more of the west.

A scene from the drama in which an unmarried medical school student gets pregnant.

Some admirers claim that the institutions are liberal.

This Pakistani drama has been popular and widely watched. Not only that, but most countries, like Nepal, India, Bangladesh, and the Arab region, watch indigenous dramas. This has helped them break into a broader worldwide market.

Dramas have won over people worldwide because of their stories. Drama makers are now making more brazen, filthy, provocative, and insensitive programs to encourage people to watch them.

Most broadcasters and producers agree that interesting and controversial plots sell well. This is true, and viewers around the world demand this kind of entertainment.

Pakistani dramas are starting to exhibit more of the west. A scene from the drama Ishq Mein Kafir by Saboor Aly and Goher Mumtaz in which an unmarried medical school student gets pregnant is becoming viral on social media.

At that moment, the girl passes out and falls in the classroom. She however escorted to the clinic, where tests confirmed she was pregnant while secretly married or single.

The girl was taught by the other pupils and teachers who gathered around her.

The public became upset after viewing the scene and felt Pakistani dramas don’t encourage culture enough. They said the dramas they show however influenced by Western or Indian culture.

Some say that Pakistani plays disseminate a thoroughly modern and liberal culture. One fan remarked that Pakistani dramas teach vulgar culture.

They believed all media were terrible because they spread just western culture. One fan added, "Instead, spread Islamic culture."

